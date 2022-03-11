Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Short Interest Update

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a growth of 196.9% from the February 13th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 287,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Epiroc AB (publ) stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,107. Epiroc AB has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

A number of brokerages have commented on EPOKY. Citigroup reduced their target price on Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 275 to SEK 245 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Nordea Equity Research raised Epiroc AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. DNB Markets raised Epiroc AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 215 to SEK 221 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Epiroc AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.00.

Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure.

