EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EPR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EPR Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.30.

NYSE EPR opened at $52.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.95, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.77. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $41.14 and a 12 month high of $56.07. The company has a current ratio of 10.05, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $154.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.39 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 303.03%.

In related news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $250,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $120,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in EPR Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $36,842,000. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EPR Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $9,978,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EPR Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 301,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 152.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

