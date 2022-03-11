Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD) Short Interest Update

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 66.3% from the February 13th total of 9,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQD. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition by 5.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 177,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 9,068 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition by 31.7% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 27,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition by 174.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition during the third quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition during the third quarter worth $3,949,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Distribution Acquisition alerts:

EQD remained flat at $$9.86 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 11,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,219. Equity Distribution Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average is $9.83.

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Distribution Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Distribution Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.