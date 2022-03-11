Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon Sells 60,532 Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 60,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $1,184,005.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 4th, Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 712,845 shares of Funko stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $14,356,698.30.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 25,702 shares of Funko stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $463,921.10.

Shares of NASDAQ FNKO opened at $16.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.14 million, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Funko, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.40 and a 1 year high of $27.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.57 and its 200-day moving average is $17.91.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Funko had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $336.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Funko, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.21.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Funko by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Funko by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 434,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,919,000 after acquiring an additional 166,588 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Funko by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,853,000 after acquiring an additional 141,878 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Funko by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Funko by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 9,840 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

