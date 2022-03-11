Eric S. Yuan Sells 15,625 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total transaction of $1,709,843.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $103.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.16 and a 200-day moving average of $215.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.90. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.06 and a 12 month high of $406.48.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citic Securities started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $235.00 to $145.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $299.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth $418,128,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $515,625,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,668,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,035 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,268,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $308,306,000. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications (Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.