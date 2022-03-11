Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESPR traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.82. 7,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,234,558. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.52.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.27) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $15.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.89) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics will post -3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESPR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 312,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after buying an additional 7,963 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 117.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 20,766 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 6.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,252,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,634,000 after acquiring an additional 133,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 2.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,030,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

