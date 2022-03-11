Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Etsy by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Etsy by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Etsy by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $194,048.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total value of $7,307,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,218 shares of company stock worth $25,031,654 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ETSY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Etsy from $179.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Etsy from $274.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.47.

Etsy stock opened at $136.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.38 and a 12-month high of $307.75. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.97.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. Etsy had a return on equity of 83.06% and a net margin of 21.19%. The business had revenue of $717.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

