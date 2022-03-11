Eve & Co Incorporated (CVE:EVE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.11

Eve & Co Incorporated (CVE:EVE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 7511 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.77. The company has a market cap of C$3.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.14.

Eve & Co Incorporated Company Profile (CVE:EVE)

Eve & Co Incorporated, through its subsidiary, Natural MedCo Ltd., produces and sells dried cannabis, cannabis plants, and cannabis oil in Canada. It offers cannabis for women under the EVE brand. The company is headquartered in Strathroy, Canada.

