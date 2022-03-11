Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of EVK stock opened at $1.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of -0.67. Ever-Glory International Group has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $6.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.54.

Get Ever-Glory International Group alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVK. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ever-Glory International Group by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 71,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Ever-Glory International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ever-Glory International Group by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 12,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc enagegs in providing supply chain solutions and retailing of fashion apparel through its subsidiaries. The firm also involves in the development and design, sampling, sourcing, quality control, manufacturing, logistics, customs clearance, and distribution of garment and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ever-Glory International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ever-Glory International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.