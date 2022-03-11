EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) CFO Joaquin A. Castrillo-Salgado Sells 25,000 Shares

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) CFO Joaquin A. Castrillo-Salgado sold 25,000 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $950,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

EVTC opened at $38.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. EVERTEC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.03 and a fifty-two week high of $51.06.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $155.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.58 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 45.46% and a net margin of 27.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 9.05%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EVTC shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EVERTEC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in EVERTEC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in EVERTEC during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in EVERTEC by 589.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in EVERTEC during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in EVERTEC by 8,720.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period. 81.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

