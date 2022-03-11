EVmo (OTCMKTS:YAYO) Trading Down 9.5%

EVmo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YAYO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 9.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.38. 207,069 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 287,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average of $0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 4.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
EVmo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:YAYO)
