Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 40.83% and a negative net margin of 3,013.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ EVGN traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,052. Evogene has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.08. The company has a market cap of $33.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Evogene by 15.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 901,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 123,154 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Evogene by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 302,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 37,165 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Evogene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Evogene by 9,496.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 135,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Evogene by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 11,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evogene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Evogene from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Evogene Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of a computer-biological platform for improving the development processes of products in the field of life sciences. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Industrial Applications, and Human Health. The Agriculture segment develops seed traits, agrochemical products, and agrobiological products to improve plant performance.

