Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €34.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €34.00 ($36.96) price target on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.10 ($30.54) target price on Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($41.30) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($39.13) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Warburg Research set a €35.00 ($38.04) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €33.00 ($35.87) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €33.21 ($36.09).

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

EVK stock opened at €24.10 ($26.20) on Monday. Evonik Industries has a fifty-two week low of €26.78 ($29.11) and a fifty-two week high of €32.97 ($35.84). The business’s 50-day moving average is €28.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is €28.00.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.