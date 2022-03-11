Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $65.02

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $65.02 and last traded at $65.28, with a volume of 23005 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.56.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXAS shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $133.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.21.

The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $473.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.56 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 33.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.95%. Exact Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $74,617.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $1,146,235.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,636 shares of company stock worth $4,443,252 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its position in Exact Sciences by 1,562.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Exact Sciences by 214.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

