Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 2,540 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 295,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,383,000 after buying an additional 5,887 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 180,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,934,000 after buying an additional 17,578 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 21.0% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 15,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $1,375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FR stock opened at $58.57 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.57 and a 12 month high of $66.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.96.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.61. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 56.90% and a return on equity of 13.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.92%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FR shares. TD Securities upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.02.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total transaction of $641,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

