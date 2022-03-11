Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 7,255 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 64.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 2.6% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 267,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,822,000 after acquiring an additional 6,862 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 35.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 8,777 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 13.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 10,820 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 0.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 348,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 8.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,774,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,717,000 after acquiring an additional 293,989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DRE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Duke Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial raised shares of Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.91.

Shares of NYSE:DRE opened at $54.51 on Friday. Duke Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $39.33 and a twelve month high of $66.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.92 and its 200 day moving average is $56.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.72.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a net margin of 77.12% and a return on equity of 14.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 49.78%.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompasses various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

