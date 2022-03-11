Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 260.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 280,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $145,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,996 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,129,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EPAM opened at $188.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $437.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $566.93. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.59 and a 52 week high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

EPAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler lowered EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $776.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on EPAM Systems from $680.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. VTB Capital upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on EPAM Systems from $630.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $540.70.

In other news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.50, for a total value of $796,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 4,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.89, for a total value of $3,386,451.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

