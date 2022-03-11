Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $1.15 Million Stake in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 827.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $41,964.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 7,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $382,336.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

LMAT has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $62.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.80.

NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $44.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.89 and a 200-day moving average of $50.22. The company has a market cap of $972.99 million, a PE ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.32. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a one year low of $39.48 and a one year high of $64.50.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $39.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.70 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 17.42%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

About LeMaitre Vascular (Get Rating)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.