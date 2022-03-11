Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Stock Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 334.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,693 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BG. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the third quarter worth approximately $23,687,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 30.0% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $109.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.54. Bunge Limited has a 12-month low of $71.73 and a 12-month high of $112.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.62.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.44. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.34%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BG. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Bunge from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on Bunge from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.11.

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total value of $9,860,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 230,000 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.76, for a total transaction of $24,784,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,151,050 shares of company stock valued at $119,973,973 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

