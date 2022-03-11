Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 87 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

PIPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Piper Sandler Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Piper Sandler Companies from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.60.

PIPR stock opened at $127.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.37. Piper Sandler Companies has a fifty-two week low of $105.50 and a fifty-two week high of $193.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $7.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $2.61. The company had revenue of $648.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.23 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.69%.

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

