Exor Capital LLP Increases Stock Position in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

Exor Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) by 57.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,228,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the quarter. Desktop Metal accounts for approximately 0.4% of Exor Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Exor Capital LLP’s holdings in Desktop Metal were worth $6,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 49.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,573,498 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178,999 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,988,920 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,368 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 39.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,552,809 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,303,000 after purchasing an additional 715,794 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Desktop Metal by 2,930.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,212,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,253,000. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Desktop Metal alerts:

DM stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.03. 176,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,015,049. The company has a current ratio of 9.78, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.09. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $21.47.

In related news, Director Leo J. Jr. Hindery sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $1,518,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 19.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DM. Cross Research downgraded shares of Desktop Metal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Lake Street Capital raised Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Desktop Metal from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Desktop Metal from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Desktop Metal in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Desktop Metal Profile (Get Rating)

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.