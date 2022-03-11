Exor Capital LLP Reduces Stake in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Exor Capital LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,501,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,594 shares during the period. Weatherford International comprises about 11.0% of Exor Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Exor Capital LLP owned approximately 0.08% of Weatherford International worth $152,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 1,423.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 5,636 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WFRD. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weatherford International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

NASDAQ:WFRD traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,413. Weatherford International plc has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($1.63). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weatherford International plc will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.

