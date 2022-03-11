eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Receives $42.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.67.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXPI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on eXp World from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.
In related news, CFO Jeff Whiteside sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $42,012.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $302,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 426,784 shares of company stock worth $12,631,979. 35.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of EXPI opened at $24.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 46.21 and a beta of 3.11. eXp World has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $59.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.33.
eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. eXp World had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 44.57%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that eXp World will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.
About eXp World (Get Rating)
eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.
