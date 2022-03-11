Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $218.00 price target on the online travel company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EXPE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.52.

EXPE stock opened at $178.91 on Friday. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $136.77 and a 12 month high of $217.72. The firm has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a PE ratio of -80.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.79. Expedia Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.92) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 147.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Expedia Group will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.45, for a total transaction of $2,751,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $47,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,691 shares of company stock worth $29,423,250 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Expedia Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4,100.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 156 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 49.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

