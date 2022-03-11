Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 28,054 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 282,426 shares.The stock last traded at $93.10 and had previously closed at $96.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.69 and a beta of 0.50.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Exponent had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The business had revenue of $104.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

In other news, Director George H. Brown acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.18 per share, for a total transaction of $170,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exponent by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,639,000. BetterWealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent during the fourth quarter valued at about $545,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Exponent by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,815,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $912,360,000 after acquiring an additional 173,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Exponent by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 390,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,633,000 after acquiring an additional 9,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

