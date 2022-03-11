Express (NYSE:EXPR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $594.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.90 million. Express had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a negative return on equity of 5,411.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share.

Shares of EXPR opened at $4.07 on Friday. Express has a 52-week low of $2.74 and a 52-week high of $8.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.19.

Get Express alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Express in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Express in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Express during the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Express by 151.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 11,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

Express Company Profile (Get Rating)

Express, Inc is a dual gender apparel and accessories brand. It operates retail and outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, located primarily in high-traffic shopping malls, lifestyle centers, outlet centers, and street locations. The company reports results as a single segment, which includes the operation of its Express brick-and-mortar retail and outlet stores, eCommerce operations, and franchise operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.