Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Shares Down 6.5%

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $81.60 and last traded at $82.11. 3,192,783 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 33,793,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.78.

Several research firms have issued reports on XOM. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Argus upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.78.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,517,300 shares of company stock valued at $121,339,113 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,184,424,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 86.5% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,589,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,563,874,000 after purchasing an additional 12,332,190 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $969,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,065 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,313,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $386,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619,270 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,815,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,322,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.