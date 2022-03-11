Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Boosts Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 343 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Adobe by 201.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 36,757 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,921,000 after purchasing an additional 24,561 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Adobe by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $534,000. Five Oceans Advisors increased its position in Adobe by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 702 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its position in shares of Adobe by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 11,003 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,239,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $438.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $207.34 billion, a PE ratio of 43.81, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $494.60 and a 200 day moving average of $584.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $416.81 and a one year high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $695.00 to $685.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $674.00.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total transaction of $2,688,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $1,500,427.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,624,618 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.