Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Buys 200 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,008 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GD. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 11,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 276.3% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

NYSE:GD opened at $235.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $170.40 and a 1 year high of $254.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.43. The company has a market cap of $65.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.49 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

GD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.50.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.