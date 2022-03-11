Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Cuts Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,964 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,715,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $673,531,000 after purchasing an additional 362,801 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,694,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $670,734,000 after buying an additional 72,120 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Schlumberger by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,260,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $600,534,000 after buying an additional 4,796,866 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Schlumberger by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,194,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $539,275,000 after buying an additional 1,025,214 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,130,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $478,097,000 after buying an additional 614,114 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

In other Schlumberger news, Director Pierre Chereque sold 8,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $324,268.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $797,258.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,823 shares of company stock worth $3,690,904. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SLB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.42.

NYSE:SLB opened at $43.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $24.52 and a fifty-two week high of $46.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.24.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 37.88%.

Schlumberger Company Profile (Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.