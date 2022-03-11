Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Decreases Stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,243 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MFC. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 171.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

MFC stock opened at $19.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.24. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $17.66 and a 12-month high of $22.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.75.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.62%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MFC shares. TD Securities upped their price target on Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. CIBC cut Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.27.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

