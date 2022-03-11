Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $284,000 Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 66.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,018 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Alliant Energy by 54.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the third quarter valued at $75,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the third quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Alliant Energy by 16.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. 74.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LNT opened at $60.14 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $49.96 and a twelve month high of $62.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.28.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 18.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.4275 dividend. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.27%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations, and utility other.

