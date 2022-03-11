Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Raises Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,035 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 628.5% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 28,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 48.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TD shares. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Monday. boosted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.32.

TD stock opened at $76.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.67 and its 200 day moving average is $74.16. The stock has a market cap of $139.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.97. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $62.81 and a 1-year high of $86.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 16.30%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.702 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.34%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

