Fast Retailing (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Fast Retailing (OTCMKTS:FRCOY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fast Retailing’s FY2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Fast Retailing stock opened at $51.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.27 and a 200-day moving average of $61.62. Fast Retailing has a one year low of $50.64 and a one year high of $91.00.

FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. operates as a holding company that engages in the management of its group companies which centers in casual wear. It operates through the following segments: UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, Global Brands, and Others. The UNIQLO Japan segment manages UNIQLO clothing business within the Japan.

