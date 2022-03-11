Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.760-$2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35 billion-$1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.39 billion.

NYSE FSS traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.71. The stock had a trading volume of 311 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,081. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.40 and its 200 day moving average is $40.82. Federal Signal has a twelve month low of $33.23 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.08.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $301.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Federal Signal will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.09%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FSS shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.20.

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman acquired 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $96,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,207,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $399,069,000 after purchasing an additional 405,563 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,486,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $64,425,000 after buying an additional 11,732 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Federal Signal by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Federal Signal by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 174,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,569,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

