FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) is Absher Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,758 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the quarter. FedEx makes up approximately 4.1% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $24,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in FedEx by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 189 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in FedEx by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 213 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 1,321.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FDX. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $297.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.36.

FDX stock traded down $4.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $214.52. The stock had a trading volume of 86,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.20. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $199.03 and a 52 week high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.53%.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

