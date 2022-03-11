FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,364 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in FedEx by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 112.4% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 189 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in FedEx by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 213 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 35.3% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 272 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx stock opened at $219.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $199.03 and a 12-month high of $319.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $238.71 and its 200 day moving average is $242.20. The company has a market capitalization of $58.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.83 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 16.53%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.48.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

