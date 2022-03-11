Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RACE. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Ferrari from a hold rating to a reduce rating and increased their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. While Besson remains convinced of the long-term attractiveness of the shares, the analyst expects profit taking in the coming months after a large outperformance over the last six months, he tells investors in a research note. UBS Group cut their target price on Ferrari from $305.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ferrari from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferrari from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, HSBC restated a hold rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $257.55.

RACE stock opened at $192.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.96. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $178.87 and a fifty-two week high of $278.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $228.58 and a 200-day moving average of $234.38.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 19.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ferrari will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ferrari by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,430,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,179,000 after purchasing an additional 44,907 shares during the period. Darsana Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 20.0% during the third quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,680,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 19.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,494,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,566,000 after buying an additional 247,105 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,511,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,543,000. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

