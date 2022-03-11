Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Acquired by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 384.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Ferrari by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 323,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,548,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Ferrari by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 124,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,966,000 after acquiring an additional 24,275 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 3.1% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,386,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,970,000 after purchasing an additional 72,713 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 16.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Ferrari by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $192.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.38. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $178.87 and a 12 month high of $278.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.96.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 40.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Ferrari will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RACE shares. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. While Besson remains convinced of the long-term attractiveness of the shares, the analyst expects profit taking in the coming months after a large outperformance over the last six months, he tells investors in a research note. UBS Group dropped their price target on Ferrari from $305.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferrari currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.55.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

