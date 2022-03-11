FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FIGS Inc. is a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle brand. It creates technically advanced apparel and products for healthcare professionals. FIGS Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of FIGS from $46.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of FIGS from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of FIGS from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of FIGS from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of FIGS from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.31.

Shares of FIGS stock opened at $17.16 on Monday. FIGS has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $50.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.96.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $128.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.06 million. FIGS had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. FIGS’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that FIGS will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FIGS news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 8,414 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $123,096.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in FIGS by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FIGS in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FIGS in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in FIGS in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in FIGS in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.98% of the company’s stock.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

