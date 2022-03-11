FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “FIGS Inc. is a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle brand. It creates technically advanced apparel and products for healthcare professionals. FIGS Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FIGS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on FIGS from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on FIGS from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on FIGS from $46.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on FIGS from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on FIGS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.31.

NYSE:FIGS opened at $17.16 on Thursday. FIGS has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.96.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. FIGS had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $128.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.06 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that FIGS will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 8,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $123,096.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIGS. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in FIGS by 77.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in FIGS by 19.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FIGS in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FIGS in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of FIGS in the third quarter worth about $37,000. 52.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

