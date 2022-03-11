Financial Review: Barnwell Industries (BRN) & Its Competitors

Barnwell Industries (NYSE: BRN – Get Rating) is one of 277 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Barnwell Industries to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Barnwell Industries and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barnwell Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Barnwell Industries Competitors 2188 10795 15530 578 2.50

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 6.21%. Given Barnwell Industries’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Barnwell Industries has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Barnwell Industries and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Barnwell Industries $18.11 million $6.25 million 4.74 Barnwell Industries Competitors $8.30 billion $471.08 million 5.11

Barnwell Industries’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Barnwell Industries. Barnwell Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Barnwell Industries has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barnwell Industries’ rivals have a beta of 0.62, indicating that their average share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.6% of Barnwell Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.4% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of Barnwell Industries shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Barnwell Industries and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barnwell Industries 35.15% 118.68% 31.10% Barnwell Industries Competitors -18.54% 5.99% 6.55%

Summary

Barnwell Industries rivals beat Barnwell Industries on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Barnwell Industries (Get Rating)

Barnwell Industries, Inc. engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, land investment, and contract drilling services. It operates through the following segments: Oil & Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The Oil & Natural Gas segment engages in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and natural gas in Canada. The Land Investment segment invests in land interest in Hawaii. The Contract Drilling segment provides well drilling services and water pumping system installation and repairs in Hawaii. The company was founded by Morton H. Kinzler in 1956 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

