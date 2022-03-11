FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) Short Interest Up 205.9% in February

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, an increase of 205.9% from the February 13th total of 8,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 55,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FINW opened at $19.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.16. FinWise Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $21.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get FinWise Bancorp alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FINW shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on FinWise Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FinWise Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on FinWise Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.50 target price for the company.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in FinWise Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of FinWise Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FinWise Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $413,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in shares of FinWise Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $541,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FinWise Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

About FinWise Bancorp (Get Rating)

FinWise Bancorp is a bank holding company. It operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, FinWise Bank, a Utah state-chartered non-member bank. The company is a lender to and takes deposits from consumers and small businesses. FinWise Bancorp is headquartered in Murray, Utah.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FinWise Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinWise Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.