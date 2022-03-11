First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Director Dexter V. Perry Acquires 1,000 Shares

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) Director Dexter V. Perry bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.85 per share, for a total transaction of $41,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

First Bancorp stock opened at $43.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.20. First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $37.60 and a twelve month high of $50.92.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.15). First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 29.02%. Equities analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.32%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBNC. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Bancorp by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

FBNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on First Bancorp in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides a range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

