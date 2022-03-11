First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday following insider buying activity. 13,909 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 484,525 shares.The stock last traded at $46.76 and had previously closed at $45.96.

Specifically, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.78 per share, for a total transaction of $91,560.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Denny acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.28 per share, with a total value of $452,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 18,212 shares of company stock valued at $835,314. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FFIN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.01.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.88% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $129.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $51,623,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,967,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $760,972,000 after acquiring an additional 761,656 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 703,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,779,000 after acquiring an additional 47,996 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,325,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:FFIN)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.