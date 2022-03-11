First Hawaiian Bank Reduces Position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its position in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Mattel were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. Brahman Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in Mattel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,736,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Mattel by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,481,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,505,000 after buying an additional 576,540 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Mattel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,598,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in Mattel by 197.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 756,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,043,000 after buying an additional 502,135 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Mattel by 298.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 615,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,379,000 after buying an additional 461,243 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mattel alerts:

NASDAQ MAT opened at $23.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.57. Mattel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.94 and a 52 week high of $25.71.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Mattel had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 47.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mattel news, Director Richard Todd Bradley sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $220,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 51,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $1,268,144.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Mattel from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Mattel from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mattel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.22.

Mattel Profile (Get Rating)

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.