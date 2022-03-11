First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.74 million. First Majestic Silver had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE AG opened at $13.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.91. First Majestic Silver has a fifty-two week low of $9.29 and a fifty-two week high of $18.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 91.33 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.80.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,992 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 13.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,483 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. 26.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.
