First Mining Gold (OTCMKTS:FFMGF) Trading Up 1%

First Mining Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFMGF – Get Rating) rose 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 249,676 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 277,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.24.

First Mining Gold Corp. operates as a mineral property holding company, which engages in acquiring mineral assets. It focuses on the Hope Brook, Goldlund, Springpole, Cameron, Pickle Crow, Duparquet, PITT and Duquesne Gold projects in Canada. The firm also holds interest on the Turquoise Canyon, the Sonora, Oaxaca, Durango, and Nayarit projects in Mexico.

