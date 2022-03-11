First National Bank of South Miami Has $255,000 Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Paychex were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after buying an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after buying an additional 19,087 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 11,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. 80.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Shares of Paychex stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.81. The stock had a trading volume of 9,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,902. The company has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.42. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.74 and a 52 week high of $138.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.79%.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total transaction of $20,146,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total transaction of $13,841,946.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PAYX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen upgraded Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.47.

About Paychex (Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.