First National Bank of South Miami Makes New $31,000 Investment in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 307.6% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 291.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

IYR stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.94. The company had a trading volume of 219,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,202,781. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.61. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $88.39 and a 1 year high of $116.89.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.